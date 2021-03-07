Korea Investment CORP Has $4.30 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,109.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 267.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 57,477 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

