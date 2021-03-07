Korea Investment CORP Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $167.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $135.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

