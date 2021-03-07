Korea Investment CORP Has $5.48 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after buying an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $282.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $292.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.29.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

