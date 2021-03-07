Korea Investment CORP Takes $4.53 Million Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.33% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at about $1,407,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ACM Research by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 41.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,857. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM Research stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

