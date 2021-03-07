Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

KRO stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.25. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

