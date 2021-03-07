KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Reaches $1.17 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00790733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00041948 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

