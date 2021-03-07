Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Sell”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $53.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

