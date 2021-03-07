Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lantheus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 238.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 344.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

