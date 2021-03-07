Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.17.

LB opened at C$40.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$40.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

