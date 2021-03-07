Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of LLESY remained flat at $$10.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLESY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lendlease Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lendlease Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.