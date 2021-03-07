Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Up 7.5%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shot up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.51. 1,477,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,620,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LESL. William Blair began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Leslie's alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $19,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $471,000.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.