Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDOW. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $28.39 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

