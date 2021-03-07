Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.46% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period.

Shares of RNSC opened at $27.94 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

