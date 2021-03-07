Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $213,000 in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFA opened at $64.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

