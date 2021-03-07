Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 352 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,421 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 194,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 556,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 222,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.

