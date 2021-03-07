Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Okta by 29.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Okta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,478.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.45.

OKTA opened at $215.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.