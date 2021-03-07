Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 50.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.8% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,775,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,847,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 130.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

