LHT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. LHT has a total market cap of $183,202.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006579 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

