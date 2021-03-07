Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $30.04 Average PT from Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,161. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $159,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

