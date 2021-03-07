Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 233,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,180. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 335.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

