LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Short Interest Update

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LifeSci Acquisition II stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14. LifeSci Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000.

About LifeSci Acquisition II

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

