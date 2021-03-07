LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.98 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $7.98 million and $787.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.92 or 0.00795988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042425 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,020,762,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,211,635 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

