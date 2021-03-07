LINKA Price Up 35.3% This Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $8,159.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00788119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00041716 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

