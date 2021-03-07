Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Live Oak Bancshares has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $52.94 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

