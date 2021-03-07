Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,552.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,681.96 or 0.03327148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.00372317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.88 or 0.01012574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00411454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.00365916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00252365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.