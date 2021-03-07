Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $129.34 million and $20.25 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.00788102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

