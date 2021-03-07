Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.9% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

