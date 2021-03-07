LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 189.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $248.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.93. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.