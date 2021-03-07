LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $761,245.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,471 shares of company stock worth $8,141,363. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR opened at $91.38 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 507.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

