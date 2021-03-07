LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth $437,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Palomar by 20.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Palomar by 370.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 26,240.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Palomar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $75.90 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $165,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,200 shares of company stock worth $9,531,468. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

