LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,192 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in FOX by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

FOXA stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.