LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 902 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after buying an additional 542,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,007,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $49.49 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

