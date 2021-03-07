LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,064 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $110.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.