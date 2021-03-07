LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

