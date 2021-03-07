Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $36.72.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

