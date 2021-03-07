Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $44,554,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,786,309 shares of company stock worth $98,455,134 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,017,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

