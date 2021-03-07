Lyndsay Browne Purchases 351 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Lyndsay Browne purchased 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £171.99 ($224.71).

Lyndsay Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Lyndsay Browne purchased 430 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £172 ($224.72).

LON CPI opened at GBX 48.74 ($0.64) on Friday. Capita plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.84 ($1.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £813.46 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPI shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 64 ($0.84).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

