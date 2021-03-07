Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LYRA opened at $13.66 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

