M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading Up 5.8%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $52.21. Approximately 304,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 323,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

