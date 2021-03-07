M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of M3 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:MTHRF opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. M3 has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $102.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51.

About M3

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

