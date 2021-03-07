Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $20.03 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,731 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,281 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.