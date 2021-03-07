Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

