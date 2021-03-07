Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 14,344 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Prudential Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of -251.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

