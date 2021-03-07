Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,308,739 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,302,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,308,739 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,120 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,037 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,900 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

BTG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

