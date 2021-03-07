Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,450,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 52,630,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 593,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

