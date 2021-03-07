Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Trading 5.4% Higher

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.71 and last traded at $115.61. 372,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 226,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -31.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

