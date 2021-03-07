Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 583.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

COST stock opened at $317.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $276.34 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

