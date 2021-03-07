Magellan Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

