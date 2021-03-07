Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Maker token can now be purchased for $2,224.79 or 0.04364416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $67.39 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00790819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00027221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00030586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042193 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

