MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $473,638.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.30 or 0.00471639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00068700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00076889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00081231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00467378 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

